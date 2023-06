The incident happened at the Circle K off FM 620 and Hatch Road.

CEDAR PARK, Texas — A woman is dead after a shooting in Cedar Park on Friday night.

The shooting happened at the Circle K off FM 620 and Hatch Road, Cedar Park police said. One woman was killed in the incident.

Police have launched a homicide investigation.

No other information is available at this time.