Man who sold oxycodone laced with fentanyl sentenced to 20 years in prison

AUSTIN, Texas — A Cedar Park man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after selling fentanyl-laced oxycodone, which lead to the death of a male victim in December 2020.

After ingesting the drug, the victim was found by first responders unresponsive in his vehicle later on the night of December 13. The initial indictment claimed that Meama-Kajue distributed a controlled substance containing fentanyl on four separate occasions in Austin in 2021, as well.

“Fentanyl continues to be a considerable threat to our communities, ending the lives of our neighbors, friends and loved ones who, in many cases, aren’t even aware they’re taking the drug” said U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza of the Western District of Texas. “Thank you to our law enforcement partners for their work on this investigation, and I assure you we will continue to seek justice for fentanyl victims as long as this persists.”

“Jean Claude Meama-Kajue’s greed ended an unsuspecting victim’s life and took them away from their family and loved ones,” said Special Agent in Charge Daniel C. Comeaux of the DEA Houston Division. “We hope this hefty sentence sends a strong message to anyone treating human lives as dollar bills. We will come after anyone supplying poison to innocent lives and bring them to justice. While we know this prison sentence doesn’t bring the victim back to their family, we hope it provides some closure.”