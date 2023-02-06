Leander police say liquor store clerk shot, killed man who took bottles and exited without paying

The incident happened Wednesday at Leander Liquors.

LEANDER, Texas — Leander police are investigating after they say a liquor store clerk shot and killed a man who took bottles off the store's shelves and exited without paying.

Leander police said that at around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31, officers responded to an emergency call of an alleged theft at Leander Liquors, located at 2403 S. US 183 in Leander. While on site, officers were told that three people had removed bottles from the store's shelves and exited without paying, prompting the store's clerk to fire a gun.

Shortly after that emergency call in Leander, Cedar Park police responded to a report of a person who had been shot near 1701 N. Bell Blvd. in Cedar Park. That's about a mile and a half south of Leander Liquors.

Leander police arrived at the scene and confirmed that the person who had been shot matched the description of a person involved in the alleged theft at the liquor store.

That individual, 22-year-old Johnny Cabrera of Cedar Park, died while in transport to St. David's Round Rock Medical Center, according to Leander police.

The Leander Police Department continues to investigate this incident. If you have any information, call Det. Carlos Villarreal at 512-528-2811 or email him at cvillarreal@leandertx.gov.

No additional information is available at this time.

