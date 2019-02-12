AUSTIN, Texas — ***Editor's note: The video published above reports on the October overflow where 25,000 gallons of sewage spilled into Bull Creek.***

Austin Water crews responded to 10801 Sierra Oaks to address a 21-inch wastewater main break and sanitary sewage overflow, according to city officials.

An overflow exceeding 100,000 gallons of wastewater has flowed into a tributary of Bull Creek, Austin Water said in a press release sent Sunday evening.

The city said the overflow was discovered at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday and crews were onsite bypass pumping and completing repairs, clean up and recovery.

City officials told KVUE the overflow had not affected Austin's drinking water supply.

Residents were urged to stay clear of the area, creek and trails in Great Hills Park near 10801 Sierra Oaks until further notice.

In Oct. 2019, Austin Water informed the public that 25,000 gallons had overflowed into Bull Creek. The sewage spill killed nearly 165 fish. In the October overflow, crews responded at approximately 4:30 p.m. and stopped the spill by 6 p.m.

Austin Water officials urge:

Persons using private drinking water supply wells located within 1/2-mile of the overflow site or within the potentially affected area should use only water that has been distilled or boiled at a rolling boil for at least one minute for all personal uses including drinking, cooking, bathing, and tooth brushing. Individuals with private water wells should have their well water tested and disinfected, if necessary, prior to discontinuing distillation or boiling.

The public should avoid contact with waste material, soil, or water in the area potentially affected by the overflow.

If the public comes into contact with waste material, soil, or water potentially affected by the spill, they should bathe and wash clothes thoroughly as soon as possible.

