AUSTIN, Texas — According to Austin Water, approximately 25,000 gallons of sewage overflowed into Bull Creek this weekend, killing about 165 fish.

The drinking water supply was not affected.

Austin Water crews responded to a report of a sewage overflow from a manhole on Saturday around 4:30 p.m. The cause of the overflow was rags and debris in the sewer line.

Crews unclogged the line and stopped the sanitary sewer overflow by 6 p.m. Saturday.

RELATED: Kyle, Austin, San Marcos, 2 other organizations join lawsuit against Kinder Morgan's Permian Highway Pipeline

Save Our Springs ordinance could change, affecting Barton Springs

Austin Water reported the overflow to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and Texas Parks and Wildlife and is also coordinating with the Austin Watershed Protection Department.

Clean-up efforts began immediately, including pumping sewage from the creek and cleaning up solid material. Austin Water staff remained onsite Sunday and told residents using nearby trails to stay out of the creek.

Crews expect to complete most of the clean-up efforts by Monday.

Austin Water said customers can help prevent events like this in the future by not putting rags, wipes, grease or other items that can cause clogs down sinks or toilets.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Fox complaints spike in Austin despite lack of options for removal

Baylor Bears surpass Texas Longhorns as top-ranked Texas team

City of Austin unveils new Land Development Plan draft

Watch Jose Altuve's walk-off homer that sent the Astros to the World Series