AUSTIN, Texas — A body was found in Bouldin Creek near Downtown Austin on Sunday morning.

The Austin Police Department Watch Command told KVUE the body was found near the 600 block of S. First Street.

Police received the call at 11:03 a.m. Sunday.

At this time, no other information is available.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Rodney Reed, Texas death row inmate, gets a stay of execution. What happens now?

The Grove sees steady pace of homebuyers despite typical seasonal trend

Illegal homeless camping: Crews survey camps in area parks

Family, friends of man shot and killed in East Austin ask for justice