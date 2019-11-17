AUSTIN, Texas — On Saturday, activists, family and friends of Andre Davis Sr., also known as "Big Dre," walked 2.3 miles to Givens Park asking for justice.

In April the father of three was robbed and gunned down at Givens Park.

"He was the main person in our family," said Davis' niece, Shavone Lovings. "It has been very hard because we have the holidays coming up and that makes it worse because we are a close-knit family."

Austin police arrested Glen Deal Jr. for Davis' murder. According to court records, Deal has a court date in December, but police are still searching for one more suspect.

"Not having the closure is very hard because we know nothing," said Lovings. "We know nothing and could be walking past the person who did this every day."

Davis' son, Andre Davis Jr., is still trying to cope with his father's murder.

"It's been terrifying, devastating – several words can describe it," said Andre Davis Jr. "It is just a feeling you can't put into one word or one sentence."

He added, "Why? That is the big question."

Austin Mayor Steve Adler attended the walk as well.

"We will never stop," said Lovings. "We will never stop until we find those who are accused of doing it and he deserves that."

The family says they have raised an award of $4,000 for anyone with information leading to an arrest. Crime Stoppers is also offering an award up to $1,000 for anyone with information leading to an arrest.

