Authorities in Bastrop are looking for a woman who has been missing for about one month, according to a press release issued Oct. 2.

According to the Bastrop County Sheriff's Office, family members last saw Maria Rangel, 32, at the end of August or beginning of September. She was last seen at her residence in Cedar Creek.

She is described as Hispanic and 5 foot 4. She weighs 135 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

The sheriff's office said Oct. 2 that she is known to be in the Stony Point subdivision and the Timber Creek area.

If you see her or know about her whereabouts, you are asked to call a Bastrop investigator at 512-549-5034.