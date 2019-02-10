AUSTIN, Texas — Austinites won't be able to hear the voice of a longtime radio host on KLBJ Radio anymore.

Jeff Ward is no longer a host on 590 KLBJ Radio, according to a source. And the KLBJ website no longer lists Ward as a show host.

This comes after Emmis Communications sold its stake in eight Austin radio stations, including KLBJ Radio, for $39.3 million in June. It is not clear at this time why Ward is no longer with KLBJ.

According to our partners at the Austin American-Statesman, the sale included six Austin radio stations and two FM translators: news-talk KLBJ 590 AM, rock station KLBJ 93.7 FM, BOB FM (KBPA 103.5 FM), Austin City Limits Radio (KGSR 93.3 FM HD2), adult alternative 101X (KROX 101.5 FM) and La Z (KLZT 107.1 FM), along with Star 93.3 (KGSR 93.3 FM) and Latino 102.7 (KLZT 107.1 FM HD2).

Jeff Ward took over the afternoon drive-time show on 590 KLBJ more than 20 years ago in 1997. Since then, the show's ratings have consistently been one of the three highest-rated shows, according to KLBJ. The radio news host has also been voted by the Austin Chronicle as the "Best Afternoon Host" five times.

According to a post on Reddit, Ward's wife posted the following on Facebook:

From Jeff:

"I’m honored to have given every ounce of intellectual honesty I have for the past 20 years. To anyone who appreciates that, I appreciate you.

Whether I made you laugh or scream, every day I thought about how to make that barstool the most entertaining place you could be. It’s all I ever wanted to do. That part of the job was fun. Thank you for letting me in. I admire you, and I hope you admire me.

Now, if you’ll excuse me, I’m going to go play with my kids."

The eight Austin stations are now a part of the newly formed Waterloo Media, the Statesman reported.

