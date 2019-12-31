BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — A wildfire in Bastrop County is now 85% contained, according to officials.

The Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) said Monday night that at 4 p.m. Monday, Bastrop County ESD #2 was dispatched for a report of a wildfire near Cassel Way and FM 1441.

The first arriving fire units reported active fire behavior. Due to dry and windy conditions, multiple agencies were called for assistance and six other fire departments, with over 50 local personnel, responded and participated in firefighting operations. Starflight provided 20 water drops over two hours before having to ground due to lack of light.

As of 7:30 p.m. Monday, officials said the fire had been mapped at 26.5 acres and was 85% contained. The Bastrop OEM said local fire departments would stay on the fire overnight to patrol the perimeter and extinguish hot spots near the edge. There have been no injuries associated with the fire and there have been no reports of home damage.

Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management The fire out at 1441 & 21 is currently 75-80% contained and is appro... ximately 50-60 acres. Numerous departments from across the County along with Texas Forest Service and Starflight are on scene. No evacuations are currently in place. Please stay out of the area and let the firefighters do their jobs.

The participating agencies, in addition to Bastrop ESD #2 and the Bastrop Fire Department were: Smithville Fire Department, Heart of the Pines VFD, McDade VFD, Elgin Fire Department, the Texas A&M Forest Service, Texas Parks and Wildlife, Acadian Ambulance Service, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Bastrop OEM.

Two homes received direct structure protection from firefighters. The Bastrop OEM said there are no current evacuations or closures related to the fire and there is not expected to be damage to any critical infrastructure.

