AUSTIN, Texas — After a 10-hour SWAT call in Central East Austin, police said the suspect somehow got away.

According to the Austin Police Department, officers surrounded the Fort Branch and Truman's Landing apartments near Highway 183 and Martin Luther King Boulevard on Sunday around 4 p.m.

Police said they were called to a domestic dispute after someone reportedly heard gunshots.

When officers arrived, the man reportedly refused to come out. Around 2 a.m. Monday morning, Austin police said the man was no longer in the apartment.

Police have not released the suspect's name at this time, but they said he has several felony warrants out for his arrest.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

