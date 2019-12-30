HUTTO, Texas — A man has died in what authorities are describing as an "industrial accident" in Hutto, Texas, Monday morning.

According to the Williamson County Sheriff's Office, the man died near Tradesmens Park Loop and Highway 79 in Hutto. The sheriff's office tweeted the information at around 9:30 a.m. Dec. 30.

Deputies with the sheriff's office are currently investigating the fatal industrial accident.

Check back on this story for updates.

