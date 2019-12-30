ROUND ROCK, Texas — A man found with several gunshot wounds Sunday night has died and two people have been detained for questioning, according to the Round Rock Police Department.

Police said just after 10 p.m., the man was found at the Regency at Dell Ranch off of Highway 45 with possible gunshot wounds. The man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Round Rock police have not released the identity of the victim, but they said two people were detained for questioning. Officers are still trying to figure out how they may have been involved, police said.

If you know anything about this incident, call Round Rock police.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

