'The Dream Lives On' | Bakari Henderson parents, foundation hosting retreat for mourning families

AUSTIN, Texas — On Saturday, the family of Bakari Henderson and The Bakari Foundation will be honoring the life of Henderson by providing "healing, peace and clarity" for families in mourning.

They will be hosting the fourth annual "Bakari Legacy Event – The Dream Lives On" casino night.

"Join us as we introduce the families selected to participate in our inaugural Transformative Travel Healing Experience," organizers wrote in a media advisory. "The illuminating retreat is being launched to serve families who have lost loved ones at the hands of another on their individual journeys of overcoming despair, trauma, and grief and emerging stronger on the other side. It is the Foundation’s belief that therapeutic, restorative travel can be used as a healing mechanism for families faced with this type of tragic experience."

The foundation will also share highlights on the introduction of its new financial literacy and entrepreneurship partnership with LBJ Early College High School.

The event will be held at the Archer Hotel at The Domain from 7 to 11 p.m.

Henderson, a recent college graduate, was killed during a night out on the Greek island of Zakynthos in 2017 while traveling to shoot photos for a new line of clothing he was launching. He was 22 years old.

The criminal case involving his alleged killers remains ongoing.