Willie Nelson's Fourth of July Picnic will be held at Q2 Stadium this year

The event will mark the first-ever concert at Q2 Stadium.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — On Friday, Austin FC President Andy Loughnane announced that Willie Nelson's annual "4th of July Picnic and Fireworks" will be held at Q2 Stadium this year.

This year marks the event's in-person return after going virtual in 2021. The event will also be the first-ever concert held at Q2 Stadium.

“I’m so happy to be bringing back my annual 4th of July Picnic for the first time in two years,” Willie Nelson said in a statement. “Come on down. We missed you.”

"There’s no one better to kick off our first-ever concert than with the one and only living legend, and a local to Austinites, Willie Nelson,” Matthew McConaughey, Austin FC's Minister of Culture, said.

The event will include 10 hours of live music, food, drinks and fireworks to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, April 15, at 10 a.m. at Q2STADIUM.com. Loughnane said tickets will start at $55.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Britny Eubank on social media: Twitter