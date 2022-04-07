Report: Austin ISD looking to cut more than 600 jobs

The district also plans to increase pay for teachers, hourly employees and bus drivers.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin ISD leaders are planning to cut 632 jobs in an effort to reduce spending, according to a report from KVUE's media partners at the Austin American-Statesman.

The 632 jobs include 375 full-time central office positions and 257 full-time positions from campuses. AISD leaders said the job cuts on campuses were completed in the fall "when the district leveled staffing at schools by consolidating classes and not filling vacancies after seeing lower-than-expected enrollment," the Statesman reports.

Most cuts in the central office came from attrition and unfilled vacancies, but the positions of about 145 current employees will be eliminated by June 30. AISD's chief financial officer said district leaders began informing those employees last week that their jobs will be eliminated and are working with them to find other jobs within or outside of AISD.

Meanwhile, as these cuts are planned, the Statesman reports that teachers, hourly employees and bus drivers are expected to see pay increases. That's according to a draft budget for the upcoming school year shared with the Statesman.

The 2022-23 preliminary budget plan includes $5.5 million for a $1,000 increase to teacher base pay; $6.3 million for 2% teacher pay raises based on midpoint salaries; $8 million to raise the district's minimum hourly wage to $16 from $13.50; and $1 million to raise the minimum hourly pay for bus drivers to $21 from $17, according to the Statesman.

The budget also includes an investment of $2 million for an "Equity Allotment" to help campuses with low-income students that may not be able to raise funds for extracurricular activities. The Statesman reports that, under the allotment, elementary schools in need could receive about $20,000 to $35,000, middle schools could receive $40,000 to $45,000 and high schools could receive up to $100,000.

The approximately $1 billion preliminary spending plan will be presented to the AISD school board next Thursday. The board isn't scheduled to vote on the budget until June.

