Local News

Austin's cold weather shelters activated ahead of frigid temperatures

AUSTIN, Texas — As Austin braces for freezing temperatures, the City of Austin has activated its cold weather shelters Dec. 16.

According to Austin Emergency Management, single adults in need of shelter should report to the Central Library located at 710 W. Cesar Chavez St. from 6 to 8 p.m. Families needing shelter should go to the Downtown Salvation Army Shelter located at 501 E. Eighth St. by 6 p.m.

While people register at these shelters, the city said that health screenings for COVID-19, including temperature checks, will be conducted.

If you need more information, you can call the city's hotline at 512-305-4233. 

Once the sun goes down Wednesday evening, the clear skies and light winds will pair up for one of the coldest nights in the past few weeks. A widespread Freeze Warning is expected for the area. 

Another system is expected to impact the region for the first half of the weekend, but temperatures are not expected to fluctuate much, if at all.

