Brace yourselves! Another punch of cold air is coming our way

Most of Central Texas will experience surface temperatures at or below freezing Thursday morning.

AUSTIN, Texas — Central Texans should prepare to bundle up Wednesday and especially Thursday because of the big dump of arctic air Mother Nature has gifted to the region.

Tuesday night's moisture-starved cold front caused wind gusts upwards of 20 mph in some areas and cleared the skies allowing temperatures to slip into the mid 30s and some upper 20s for the Hill Country.

Because the region hasn't received nothing more than a trace of rainfall since November 28, we must be careful about outdoor burning, gusty winds, and dry conditions.

Once the sun goes down Wednesday evening, mainly clear skies and light winds will create a recipe for one the coldest nights in the past few weeks as a widespread Freeze Warning is likely to be put in place.

Another system is expected to impact the region for the first half of the weekend, but temperatures are not expected to fluctuate much, if at all.

The EURO model offers a little bit of hope for our eastern counties with roughly a half-inch of accumulation expected by the end of the weekend.