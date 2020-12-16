Mackenzie Kelly wins seat for Austin City Council District 6

Incumbent Jimmy Flannigan and Mackenzie Kelly faced each other in a runoff election on Dec. 15 for the District 6 city council seat.

AUSTIN, Texas — Following a seven-point difference in the November general election in the race for Austin's District 6, Councilmember Jimmy Flannigan and challenger Mackenzie Kelly faced each other again Tuesday during the runoff election.

According to unofficial results from the Travis County Clerk's Office, Kelly defeated incumbent Flannigan with 52% of the vote (7,875), crowning her the winner for the seat on the dais. Flannigan received 48% of the vote (7,198).

This is likely a big upset for the Flannigan campaign considering he led Kelly with 40.22% of the vote in the November general election and Kelly finished with 33.44%.

Here are the Dec. 15 results:

Kelly describes herself as a northwest Austin native, mother, wife, ex-volunteer firefighter and public safety advocate.

She is the president of Take Back Austin, a local advocacy group aimed at "restoring common sense and community impact in our local governance" and "exploring common-sense solutions for the challenges we face."

Mackenzie is no stranger to the politics of the district, having run for the first election under the 10-1 plan in 2014. She finished with around 9% of the vote.

Kelly wants to lower runaway property taxes and reduce regulatory burdens on Austin's business community, keep Austin safe by fully funding law enforcement and she wants to reverse Austin's homeless camping ordinance.