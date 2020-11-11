Elon Musk's The Boring Company posts job listings for Austin

The company posted eight job listings based in Austin.

AUSTIN, Texas — As Tesla continues construction on a gigafactory in southeast Travis County, which is expected to bring 5,000 jobs to Central Texas, Elon Musk is now looking to set up shop with another company in Austin.

On Monday, Musk's The Boring Company tweeted, "Rumor has it that "Austin Chalk" is geologically one of best soils for tunneling. Want to find out? Austin jobs now available."

A link was included in the tweet that leads to eight job postings based in Austin.

The jobs include positions for electrical engineer, lead electrical technician, business development lead, power electronics engineer and more.

According to The Boring Company's website, Musk created the company and they construct "safe, fast-to-dig and low-cost transportation, utility and freight tunnels."

Currently, the company has a "Test Tunnel" in Hawthorne, California. They also have a proposed project that stretches from Washington D.C. to Baltimore and a proposed project in Los Angeles.

It is unclear at this time if The Boring Company is developing a proposed project for a tunnel system in Austin. KVUE has attempted to reach the company, but has not heard back.

According to a spokesperson for Travis County, staff there are not aware of a proposed tunnel project. The spokesperson added that there is also nothing in the county's agreement with Tesla regarding tunnels or The Boring Company.

Capital Metro Spokeswoman Mariette Hummel told KVUE on Monday that she personally was not aware of any conversation between CapMetro and The Boring Company either.

That plan includes a downtown transit tunnel that would run more than 20 city blocks from Cesar Chavez Street to 11th Street, from Guadalupe Street to Trinity Street and from Fourth Street to the cul de sac near Lady Bird Lake at Trinity Street.

In July, it was announced that Tesla would construct its gigafactory in southeast Travis County. On July 10, Del Valle ISD gave the OK to give the electric car company $46.4 million in property tax breaks.