Texas State student missing after his car was found crashed in Luling

His mother said his belongings were found inside the car.

SAN MARCOS, Texas — A Texas State University student is missing, and troopers are investigating after his car was found crashed in Luling, Texas.

The university confirmed to KVUE Dec. 15 that Jason Landry, a student, has gone missing. The university spokesperson said, "Texas State University continues to monitor the situation and we are hopeful for a positive outcome."

According to a Department of Public Safety (DPS) spokesperson, troopers found his crashed car in Luling around 12:30 a.m. Monday. Troopers believe that he was traveling back to Houston where he is from.

A citizen in Luling reported seeing the crashed vehicle off Salt Flat Road near U.S. 183. When authorities arrived, there was no sign of a driver or passenger, but after tracking down the car's information, they determined that Landry is the driver of the car.

The area surrounding the crashed car was searched with the help of DPS helicopters, but investigators have not had luck finding anyone. DPS is also unsure of what happened before and after the car crashed.

KTRK, the ABC affiliate in Houston, spoke with Landry's mother, who said she got a phone call from DPS. Laundry's mother said his keys, phone, wallet and other belongings were left behind in his car. She also said a small amount of blood was found inside.

"We've just been searching all day, and I can't believe we still haven't found him. I never thought it would go this long," she said.

This article will update when KVUE receives more information.