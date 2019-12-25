AUSTIN, Texas — The Salvation Army Austin worked hard on hundreds of meals Monday morning and hosted a community lunch for Austinites living on the streets. At the downtown shelter at 501 E. Eighth St., Salvation Army staff and volunteers served more than 300 meals to the community during this three-hour time frame.

The plates had warm turkey, mashed potatoes and mac and cheese. One person staying at the shelter said she can't thank volunteers enough for what they do.

"It’s very humbling and it’s grateful. You know, we’re grateful. I’m grateful because if not, I’d be out in the street and with my health problems. I wouldn’t have been able to survive," said Andrea Gandy. "It means something to some of these people because sometimes this is the only meal they’re going to get for days. It’s great to see everyone get together as a community."

"They’re pretty much opening their doors for almost everybody here that some of these people are not going to have a meal. It could be for days, maybe even a week," said Robert Front, who stays at the Salvation Army. "I’m just grateful that we have a place that we’re safe, me and my wife. Also everybody else that’s in this shelter with us."

The 242-bed facility at the downtown shelter provides year-round services for those seeking to change their current situation, according to the Salvation Army.

According to a release from Salvation Army, as a shelter resident, you will have full access to educational programs, community recreation, transitional housing opportunities and case management services. In 2017, 74% of those served at The Salvation Army’s downtown shelter transitioned from homelessness to self-sufficiency.

The Salvation Army is always looking for volunteers, especially around the holidays. If you'd like to help or donate, visit the Salvation Army website.

