AUSTIN, Texas — Austin's cold weather shelters have been activated once again on Tuesday, Dec. 17, due to the drop in temperature.

Cold weather shelters are activated when the weather is below 32 degrees, or below 35 degrees when it is raining or there are high winds. The weather for Tuesday night is predicted to hit a low of 32 degrees.

The City of Austin recently tweeted that single adult men and women in need of shelter should report to the Austin Resource Center for the Homeless (ARCH) by 5:15 p.m. Families in need of shelter should report to the Salvation Army by 7 p.m. at 501 E. Eighth St.

RELATED:

Austin City Council delays vote on allocating $7.8M to buy, renovate another hotel for homeless

Austin cold weather shelters activated at ARCH, Salvation Army Tuesday night

Shelter beds in Austin: Are any available?

How do those who experience homelessness find out about this shelter activation?

That is a question asked by a twitter user to the City of Austin after the last cold weather activation.

"We work with partners to get the word out, including our HOST teams, public safety agencies, + social service orgs," tweeted the City. "Our cold weather sheltering plan has been in place 20 years+ and is often shared via word of mouth by those experiencing homelessness."

The shelter normally operates on a lottery process, which determines who will be offered shelter for the night.

People who do not have a tuberculosis test on file with Front Steps should plan to attend the lottery, as all tuberculosis policies remain in full effect at the ARCH.

For more information, you can call the shelter's hotline at (512) 305-4233.



WATCH: New Austin homeless shelter to open in 2020

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Man arrested hours after breaking into, barricading himself inside North Austin car wash

FBI, Texas Rangers joining search for missing Austin mother, baby

5 men arrested in Austin in child prostitution sting