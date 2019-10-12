AUSTIN, Texas — A cold front has hit Austin, causing the city's cold weather shelters to activate for the night on Tuesday, Dec. 10.

The cold weather shelters are activated when the weather is below 32 degrees, or below 35 degrees when it is raining or when there are high winds. The weather for Dec. 10 is predicted to hit a low of 33 degrees.

The City of Austin recently tweeted that single adult men or women in need of shelter should report to the Austin Resource Center for the Homeless (ARCH) by 5:15 p.m. Families in need of shelter should report to the Salvation Army located at 501 E. Eighth St. by 7 p.m.

RELATED:

Shelter beds in Austin: Are any available?

Front Steps activates cold weather shelter at the ARCH ahead of overnight freeze

'We're not leaving.' City crews begin cleaning up homeless camps near the ARCH in Downtown Austin

The shelter normally operates on a lottery process, which determines who will be offered shelter for the night.

People who do not have a tuberculosis test on file with Front Steps should plan to attend the lottery, as all tuberculosis policies remain in full effect at the ARCH.

For more information, you can call the shelter's hotline at 512-305-4233.

WATCH: Austin-area homeless shelters at capacity ahead of cold front

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Austin family wins national Christmas light competition

Back to the Future: What did experts in 1980 think Austin would look like in the future?

Austin-based Unicorn Rides scooter company goes bankrupt

Warrant: Child soiled pants, teacher made him sit in it for two hours to 'prove a point'





