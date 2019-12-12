AUSTIN, Minn. — The Salvation Army is asking Austinites to help adopt an "Angel" this Christmas as they prepare to help nearly 7,000 children.

The Angel Tree program will help children in low-income families that are located in Travis and Williamson counties receive clothes, shoes and toys for Christmas morning.

“The Angel Tree program is such a crucial part of what we do in the community," said Major Lewis Reckline, area commander for The Salvation Army of Austin. "When you decide to sponsor an Angel from one of our trees, you are providing a child more than just a gift, you are providing hope."

RELATED:

You can be a Santa to a Central Texas senior in need this holiday season

Central Texas teens who've never had a special holiday will receive surprise Christmas gifts

Angel Trees are currently located at these mall locations:

Barton Creek Square Mall at the food court - 2901 S. Capital of Texas Highway

Hill Country Gallery at Learning Express Toys - 12700 Hill Country Blvd.

Lakeline Mall near JC Penney - 11200 Lakeline Mall Drive

The Salvation Army said that it relies on monetary donations to assist in filling requests for "Forgotten Angels," which are angels that have not been fulfilled before Dec. 14.

You can make a monetary donation to the program on the Salvation Army Austin website. All donations made online will help families in the Travis and Williamson counties exclusively.

To learn more about the Angel Tree Program, you can call 512-605-1410 or visit the organization's website.

WATCH: Salvation Army Angel Tree gifts delivered

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Police identify man accused of making 'hoax bomb' at North Austin Walmart, police say

TPWD: Lake Marble Falls, Granger Lake infested with zebra mussels

2 Cedar Park students arrested, accused of making terroristic threat towards high school

Trump mocks 16-year-old Greta Thunberg for being TIME's Person of the Year