Austin ISD teacher who battled COVID-19 for months speaks about mayor's Mexico vacation

The 27-year-old teacher battled complications from the virus for months after her diagnosis.

AUSTIN, Texas — Mayor Steve Adler is experiencing more fallout from his vacation to Mexico in November amid the pandemic.

A teacher with Austin ISD spoke with Good Morning America to say she's not happy with him. KVUE spoke with Miranda Erlanson last month. She battled COVID-19 complications for months after her diagnosis.

In a nine-month span, the 27-year-old said she visited the emergency room three times and has been hospitalized 17 times.

After learning about Mayor Adler's trip last month, she said she's disappointed in the leadership.

"I think that you can't be a leader unless you lead by example," she said. "We have to put our selfishness aside. We all want to get out of our houses. We want to, but when we do that, we are going to cause someone to end up like me."

Last month, the mayor flew on a private jet to Cabo San Lucas with eight other people. That trip happened after he hosted an outdoor wedding for his daughter in Austin with 20 guests.

While he was in Mexico, he posted a video on Facebook urging the City of Austin to stay home to help stop the spread.

On Wednesday, Mayor Adler issued an apology for taking the trip, saying he set a bad example.

Since KVUE broke the news, local and national leaders, including U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz and Donald Trump Jr., have criticized the mayor.