One dead in North Austin motorcycle crash

AUSTIN, Texas — A person is dead after a crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle in North Austin on Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened just before 5 p.m. at RM 2222 and City Park Road.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, an adult was ejected from the motorcycle.

CPR was conducted, but the person was pronounced dead on the scene, EMS said.

The Austin Fire Department and Austin Police Department also responded to the scene.

Motorists are asked to expect delays and avoid the area if possible.

No other information is available at this time.