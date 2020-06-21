TABC suspends alcohol licenses at 2 Austin bars due to COVID-19 safety violations

Buford's Backyard Beer Garden and Whiskey, Tango, Foxtrot Icehouse have had their alcohol permits suspended for 30 days.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) has suspended the alcohol permits of two Downtown Austin bars because they were breaking social distancing rules.

TABC said Buford's Backyard Beer Garden and Whiskey, Tango, Foxtrot Icehouse, both located on West Sixth Street, were issued an emergency order for a 30-day permit suspension.

The reported violations were part of the second night of the TABC's Operation Safe Open to inspect businesses across Texas to ensure they're following protocols to stop the spread of COVID-19. Requirements include indoor customer capacity limits of 50% for bars and 75% for restaurants, along with social distancing of at least six feet between groups of customers.

"Protecting the health and safety of Texans during this pandemic is our top priority," TABC Executive Director Bentley Nettles said. "We warned businesses TABC will have no tolerance for breaking the rules, and now, some bars are paying the price. I hope other establishments will learn from these suspensions."

Three other Texas bars have also been issued an emergency order for a 30-day suspension: Werk Bar in El Paso, Marty's Live in Dallas and Elevate Night Club in McAllen.

TABC is continuing to monitor bars and restaurants to ensure they are following COVID-19 safety protocols. Businesses found to be in violation face a 30-day license suspension on the first infraction and a 60-day suspension on the second.