Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Sunday

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.
Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's June 21 live blog.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 107,000 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 2,100 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. More than 3,200 people are hospitalized across the state. An estimated 67,096 people have recovered.
- Central Texas counties:
- Travis County: Over 5,700 cases have been reported and at least 109 people have died. At least 4,069 people have recovered from the virus.
- Hays County: Over 1,600 confirmed cases have been reported and at least five people have died. At least 389 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: More than 1,200 cases have been reported in the county and at least 32 people have died. More than 650 people have recovered from the virus.
GRAPHS: Texas coronavirus data June 20
1 / 9
Top headlines:
Latest updates:
10:30 a.m. – A CNBC reporter tweeted that Austin is in the top five for U.S. metro areas with the fastest COVID-19 case growth in the last week, according to Evercore ISI research.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- Father's Day car parade held in Dove Springs
- This week in Texas: Counties begin issuing mask orders for businesses
- Texas Restaurant Association considering asking for a mask mandate
- Teachers, students, parents share thoughts about returning to school in the fall
- San Marcos re-closes river parks following spikes in COVID-19 cases