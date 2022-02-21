1 killed in crash involving motorcycle and semi-truck

This is at least the fourth deadly crash involving a motorcycle in the Austin area this month.

DEL VALLE, Texas — Officials are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle and a semi-truck.

The crash happened just after 8 p.m. Sunday on East Highway 71 near Del Valle High School and Burch Drive.

Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) said the motorcycle was trapped under the semi and one adult died in the crash. No one else was hurt.

No additional information is available at this time.

#ATCEMS is on scene of a Vehicle Rescue at 4535 E Sh 71 Wb (20:19). Reported motorcycle vs semi-truck collision, with the motorcycle trapped under the semi. A Deceased on Scene pronouncement has been obtained for 1 adult. #ATCEMSMedics checking for other patients. More to follow. pic.twitter.com/Vky0EZeH1L — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) February 21, 2022

This is at least the fourth deadly motorcycle crash in the Austin area this month.

On Feb. 10, ATCEMS and the Austin Fire Department (AFD) responded to a crash at around 7:45 p.m. on Ed Bluestein Boulevard. Officials reported a motorcycle was involved and later said the driver had crashed into a fixed road sign. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Less than an hour later, around 8:30 p.m., officials responded to a vehicle-motorcycle crash on Research Boulevard. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The following day, Feb. 11, officials responded to a deadly hit-and-run involving a motorcycle on Interstate 35 near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Police said a motorcycle and an SUV crashed just after 3 a.m., and the driver of the SUV fled the scene.

