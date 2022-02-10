Austin-Travis County EMS responds to 2 separate crashes involving motorcycles in an hour

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) responded to two separate motorcycle collisions within an hour Thursday night.
ATCEMS and the Austin Fire Department responded to the first incident around 7:45 p.m. at 1000 Ed Bluestein Blvd. northbound. Officials reported a single motorcycle involved and said the patient was pronounced dead at the scene after first responders attempted CPR on the person.
Road closures are expected in the area as investigators continue working at the scene, ATCEMS said.
The second incident, a vehicle-motorcycle crash, happened around 8:30 p.m. at 9600 Research Blvd. northbound. ATCEMS reported one patient, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
