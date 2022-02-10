Austin-Travis County EMS responds to 2 separate crashes involving motorcycles in an hour

Two people died in the crashes, which were less than an hour apart.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) responded to two separate motorcycle collisions within an hour Thursday night.

ATCEMS and the Austin Fire Department responded to the first incident around 7:45 p.m. at 1000 Ed Bluestein Blvd. northbound. Officials reported a single motorcycle involved and said the patient was pronounced dead at the scene after first responders attempted CPR on the person.

Road closures are expected in the area as investigators continue working at the scene, ATCEMS said.

#ATXTrafficFatality FINAL Motorcycle Collision at 1000 Ed Bluestein Blvd Nb: #ATCEMSMedics have obtained a Deceased on Scene pronouncement of an adult patient. Expect extended road closures & watch for investigators working around the scene. No other information available. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) February 11, 2022

The second incident, a vehicle-motorcycle crash, happened around 8:30 p.m. at 9600 Research Blvd. northbound. ATCEMS reported one patient, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

#ATXTrafficFatality #ATCEMS & @austinfireinfo are on scene of a Vehicle vs Motorcycle Collision at 9600 Research Blvd Nb (20:33). First responders on scene reporting 1 patient involved (adult), for whom a Deceased on Scene pronouncement has been obtained. More info to follow. pic.twitter.com/cJLn0ehaEl — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) February 11, 2022