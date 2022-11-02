Austin officials confirm 3rd deadly motorcycle crash in 9 hours, 4th in 48 hours

The third crash was a hit-and-run on Interstate 35.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run involving a motorcycle on Interstate 35 near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard on Feb. 11.

The Austin Police Department (APD) told KVUE that both the upper and lower decks on the northbound side were closed after a motorcycle and another vehicle crashed just after 3 a.m. on Feb. 11.

On Feb. 16, APD provided additional details, saying that the crash involved a motorcycle and an unknown, light-colored SUV. The motorcyclist, later identified as 39-year-old Jason Ross Goodwin, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the SUV fled.

With the newest crash this morning, @ATCEMS says they have responded to three deadly motorcycle crashes in the past 9 hours and four in the past 48 hours.



According to officials, this was the third deadly crash involving a motorcycle in nine hours and the fourth in 48 hours. Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) said the other crashes occurred on northbound Ed Bluestein Boulevard at around 8 p.m. Thursday and on northbound Research Boulevard at around 8:45 p.m. Thursday. Read more about those crashes.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact the Highway Investigation tip line at 512-974-8111, call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), use the Crime Stoppers app or use APD's app, Austin PD.

This crash is being investigated as Austin’s ninth fatal crash of 2022, resulting in 10 deaths for the year so far. On Feb. 11, 2021, there had been 17 fatal crashes resulting in 18 death.