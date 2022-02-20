Thousands of runners take over Downtown Austin for 30th Annual Austin Marathon

KVUE had several members participate in Sunday's half marathon. Here's how they did.

AUSTIN, Texas — The 2022 Ascension Seton Austin Marathon kicked off this weekend in Downtown Austin as thousands of runners lined up at 7 a.m. on Sunday.

This year's event marked the marathon's 30th anniversary. It brought more than 75,000 visitors to the Health & Fitness Expo, 17,000 runners and close to 100,000 visitors.

The event includes the marathon as well as a half marathon and 5K run.

Winners of the men’s half marathon:

First place: Daniel Kemoi, 1:03:49

Second place: Lawrence Kipkoech of Lubbock, 1:05:07

Third place: Riley Cook of Utah, 1:07:09

Winners of the women’s half marathon:

First place: Amanda Phillips, 1:13:46

Second place: Maria Coffin, 1:15:39

Third place: Anna West of Austin, 1:15:56

"Runners are treated to experience Austin at its best," the event said on its website. "They race along open roads that pass iconic landmarks such as UT Tower, The I Love You Mural and Lady Bird Lake. Runners enjoy miles of Austin's unique neighborhoods such as South Congress and Hyde Park and are greeted by cheering crowds. As they close in on the finish line in front of the Texas State Capitol on historic Congress Avenue, the action is captured by live coverage and displayed on jumbotrons in the festival."

KVUE had several members participate in Sunday’s race, including meteorologist Hunter Williams, anchor and reporter Jake Garcia, sports anchor and reporter Emily Giangreco and reporter Conner Board.

KVUE crew run times:

Hunter: 1:37:51

Jake: 1:39:54

Conner: 1:54:56

Emily: 2:34:25

Organizers say the Austin Marathon has grown to become the 25th largest marathon in the nation since it began in 1992.

Here's this year's course:

The half marathon course will close by 11 a.m., while the marathon course will close by 2 p.m.

PHOTOS: 30th Annual Austin Marathon 1/7

2/7

3/7

4/7

5/7

6/7

7/7 1 / 7

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube