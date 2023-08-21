Chief Joseph Chacon to leave the Austin Police Department

Interim City Manager Jesús Garza will appoint Chacon's chief of staff, Robin Henderson, to serve in the position until a national search is performed.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon will step down from his position and retire from the department, the KVUE Defenders have learned.

Interim City Manager Jesús Garza will appoint Chacon's chief of staff, Robin Henderson, to serve in the position until what is expected to be a months-long national search is performed. It is unclear whether Henderson will seek the permanent job.

It is also not immediately clear when Chacon will vacate his position, but he likely will depart by early September.

Chacon, 55, has been Austin's top police leader for two years, taking over the department at a time of turmoil following the social justice protests of May 2020 and an ongoing community debate about policing.

Chacon also has served as chief during a turbulent period both inside the department and on the street.

The department has about 330 vacancies, most of which are in its patrol ranks. In response, Austin Mayor Kirk Watson announced a partnership with the Texas Department of Public Safety this spring for its troopers to help patrol the city – an arrangement that sparked community concerns about racial disparities. Watson ended the relationship in July.

Chacon followed Brian Manley as police chief and served as interim before taking the top position following a national search that resulted in about 50 applicants.

A veteran of the department for more than two decades, he previously served as an assistant police chief overseeing nearly every aspect of the department.

