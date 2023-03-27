Austin officials discuss 'Keeping Austin Safe' plan

Officials say the decision to receive DPS assistance comes as the department has struggled to respond quickly to 911 calls and perform routine patrols.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas state troopers will begin working with the Austin Police Department (APD) to help patrol the city amid what officials say is an urgent need caused by staffing shortages.

Police Chief Joe Chacon and DPS Director Steve McCraw are expected to announce the arrangement, unprecedented for Austin, Monday afternoon. Details were still being drafted Monday, but the partnership could include up to dozens of troopers on Austin streets, KVUE Senior Reporter Tony Plohetski has learned.

Officials say that the decision to receive DPS assistance comes as the department has struggled to respond quickly to 911 calls and perform routine patrols, such as traffic enforcement.

They say it also is the result of decisions by previous city administrations that included cutting cadet classes to revamp the curriculum and left the department with fewer officers. Austin police also have lost a significant number of officers in the past couple of years due to an unusually high volume of retirements.

