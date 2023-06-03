Austin PD outlines new pay package to retain officers as hundreds set to retire

The new pay package plan comes after the City and police department hit roadblocks over contract negotiations.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Retirement System (APRS) said 77 people at the Austin Police Department (APD) are likely to retire by March 31, and over 200 could retire at any minute.

As APD faces a staffing shortage, 148 officers are fully eligible to retire if given the option and 282 officers could retire at any moment, according to APRS.

In an effort to keep officers on staff and attract new ones, the City of Austin and APD agreed on coming up with a short-term solution.

Earlier this week, the Austin City Council directed the interim city manager to come up with a new pay and incentive plan for officers.

That plan, which was approved on Feb 23. by council, will allow officers under the rank of assistant chief to receive a 4% pay bump. It will also allow an incentive up to $15,000 for new cadets, a pay increase for officers nearing retirement and other financial and beneficial perks.

"I am confident that this will significantly increase the number of applicants we get for our police academy, and also help us to make strong headway on closing the department's vacancy gap,” Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon said in a YouTube video.

Council members have said that they hope this package will lure the Austin Police Association back to the negotiation table. Negotiations over a new contract for APD officers have hit several roadblocks in the last month.

Former City Manager Spencer Cronk initially introduced a four-year contract for officers, which was tossed out by city council. The contract was then decreased to a one-year deal, but police union leaders have said they won’t negotiate a one-year deal.

This has left both sides wondering what can be given to officers in order for them to stay or join APD with constant negotiations up in the air.

KVUE reached out to Austin Police Association President Thomas Villarreal about the recently approved pay package. His response reads in part:

“It is incredibly frustrating to learn of changes from a YouTube video and the Media instead of being told about them from the Manager’s Office.”

Austinites will get a chance to vote on two separate measures that concern police oversight in May.

Kelsey Sanchez on social media: Facebook | Twitter

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube