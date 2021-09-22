Austin has a new chief of police: Joe Chacon

Joe Chacon, who served as interim chief, will step into the permanent role in a particularly critical time.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin interim police chief Joe Chacon will step into the role permanently, officials will announce Wednesday, taking the helm of a department that is in the midst of reform and battling a spike in homicides and gun violence.

KVUE Senior Reporter Tony Plohetski has confirmed that City Manager Spencer Cronk selected Chacon over two other finalists -- Los Angeles Deputy Chief Emada Tingirides and Dallas Assistant Police Chief Avery Moore -- in a move that seemed unlikely months ago.

Chacon will be the second internal candidate Cronk has promoted, but many had expressed the desire for an outside chief after the departure of the previous chief, Brian Manley, in March.

The Austin City Council must still confirm Chacon and is expected to consider his appointment Sept. 30.

Cronk appointed Chacon as interim chief after Manley's departure, bypassing Manley's chief of staff for the temporary role. Chacon, who has previously been a finalist for chief jobs in Boise and Waco, then applied for the job during a national recruitment effort.

In recent weeks, he participated in a forum with the two other finalists and increasingly began receiving community support. Notably, some in Austin's activist community did not favor Tingirides, who at times was considered to have the inside track for the job. Also notable is that the Austin Police Association has publicly supported Tingirides and in recent weeks has mounted a behind-the-scenes campaign against Chacon.

Chacon will step into the permanent role in a particularly critical time. As the KVUE Defenders highlighted with the Austin American-Statesman in its recent series "Reforming the Force," the city is still struggling to reach a community consensus in what it wants in a modern police force. Last year, Austin City Council members removed about $150 million of the police budget by reallocating numerous programs to create independence.

Council members also cut three cadet classes to give the police academy time to transition from a military-style boot camp to adult learning. As that happened, however, more than 130 officers have left the department, leaving officials to move officers from specialized units to make sure they had enough on patrol.

In November, Austin voters also will consider a measure to establish a minimum police staffing level.

Austin also recently recorded its highest number of homicides in more than 60 years, while the rate compared to population growth also has spiked. And a report this spring about gun violence in Austin showed a substantial increase in recent years.

Chacon has worked in law enforcement for 28 years. He was appointed assistant chief in 2016 and has worked in multiple Austin police units, including homicide, child abuse and sex crimes. KVUE's Yvonne Nava sat down with Chacon in recent months. Watch that interview here: