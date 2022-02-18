Austin PD to offer double overtime pay in new pilot program

Police officers normally get offered 1.5 times for these overtime overnight patrol shifts. Now, they'll get their pay doubled.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is temporarily raising pay for overtime overnight patrol shifts.

In an internal letter to officers obtained by KVUE on Friday, APD Chief Joe Chacon recognized a staffing shortage, saying that he hopes this will incentivize officers to cover those shifts.

Usually, officers get paid 1.5 times their regular pay for overtime overnight patrol shifts shifts. Now, they'll get their pay doubled.

Eligible employees include officers, corporals or detectives who choose to volunteer to work either a full or partial eligible shift that is not their already assigned shift, as well as sergeants who volunteer to work in a supervisory capacity during either a full or partial eligible shift that is not their assigned shift.

An eligible shift is a shift designated by management that is either a patrol shift between 5 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. in any of the nine patrol sectors, or a 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. patrol support shift.

The pilot program will last from Feb. 27 to May 28. At the end of the 90-day period, the program will be evaluated to determine if it will continue or be modified.

"As we continue to deal with our staffing crisis brought about by an unprecedented number of separations, I recognize the challenges we face at staffing patrol shifts with overtime personnel," Chacon said in the letter. "I firmly believe patrol is the backbone of our Department and ensuring we have adequate staffing to keep our officers and community safe is my top priority."

