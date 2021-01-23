Texas to receive 332,750 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine this week

AUSTIN, Texas — The State of Texas will receive 332,750 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccines the week of Jan. 25, as well as 216,350 second doses for people who have already been vaccinated.
The vaccine doses will be shipped to 212 providers across Texas, including 82 hub providers focused on large community vaccination and 130 additional providers as Texas continues to vaccinate individuals in Phases 1A and 1B.
This week is the seventh week of vaccination against the coronavirus in Texas.
For the third week in a row, Austin Public Health (APH) will receive 12,000 doses as part of the allocation. Dell Medical School will receive 1,950 doses of vaccine for the week.
The following are the Central Texas hub providers receiving vaccine doses this week:
- A+ Life Style Medical Group: 1,000 Moderna doses
- BSW Medical Center Marble Falls: 975 Pfizer doses
- Hill Country Memorial Hospital: 1,200 Pfizer doses
- Hays County Health Department: 1,950 Pfizer doses
- Austin Public Health: 12,000 Modern doses
- Dell Medical School: 1,950 Pfizer doses
- Family Emergency Rooms Cedar Park: 8,000 Moderna doses
Below are the additional Central Texas providers receiving vaccine doses this week:
- Seton Edgar B. Davis Hospital: 200 Moderna doses
- Christus Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos: 200 Moderna doses
- CommUnityCare David Powell Clinic: 100 Moderna doses
- DSHS Central Pharmacy Warehouse: 2,200 Moderna doses
- Texas Department Of Public Safety: 100 Moderna doses
- CommUnityCare - Del Valle: 100 Moderna doses
For a full list of providers receiving the vaccine this week, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) website. To find a provider near you, visit the vaccine availability map.
The DSHS automatically allocates second doses to providers based on the number of doses they received, so if you have received your first dose, you should be able to return to the same provider to receive your second.
According to the DSHS, Texas providers have administered more than 1.6 million doses of vaccine, with 1.37 million having received at least one dose and more than 228,000 fully vaccinated.
KVUE has compiled a list of popular providers where you may be able to register to receive the vaccine in and around the Austin area.
