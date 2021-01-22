As Walmart readies to offer vaccines in Texas; Bastrop pharmacy says doses not ready yet

There are five Walmart locations in Texas that are set to receive doses this week, according to the state.

TEXAS, USA — Texas residents will soon be able to start getting their COVID-19 vaccine from Walmart.

Starting this week and next week, select Walmart stores and Sam's Clubs will offer vaccines in Texas, Louisiana, Georgia, New Jersey, Indiana, Maryland, South Carolina, Chicago and Puerto Rico, a statement sent to KVUE's sister station in Atlanta confirmed. Some Walmart stores in New Mexico and Arkansas have already been offering vaccines.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services' week six list of sites that are getting vaccine allocations, there are five Walmart locations in Texas that are set to receive doses this week. The Walmart Pharmacy located on 488 Highway 71 in Bastrop, Texas, is listed to receive 300 doses of the Moderna vaccine this week.

However, a representative from the Bastrop Walmart told KVUE that the vaccine is not being administered to residents yet. The representative could not confirm whether the 300 doses have been received yet or when the pharmacy will begin vaccinating residents.

Here's how many vaccine doses the four other Walmart locations in Texas are supposed to receive from the state this week:

Lancaster, Texas, Walmart Pharmacy located at 150 Interstate 35: 400 Moderna doses

Big Spring, Texas, Walmart Pharmacy located at 201 Marcy Drive: 200 Moderna doses

Bridge City, Texas, Walmart Pharmacy located at 795 Texas Ave.: 100 Moderna doses

Mansfield, Texas, Walmart Pharmacy located at 930 Walnut Creek Drive: 400 Moderna doses

In a press release posted on Walmart's website Jan. 22, the company said they have been preparing to administer the vaccine by training thousands of employees, by building a new digital scheduling tool for appointments and by "partnering with state and federal agencies as we await allocations."

"At full capacity, we expect we will be able to deliver 10-13 million doses per month when supply and allocations allow," the statement read.

Walmart said it is looking to serve "health care deserts," rural locations where there are few options for customers to find health care.

KVUE previously reported that the state of Texas will receive 333,650 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine the week of Jan. 18, week six of the state's allocation, as well as 500,000 doses intended as second doses for people already vaccinated.