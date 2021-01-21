Bastrop County aims to vaccinate all residents within 90 days

Bastrop County will now have a designated vaccine hub for residents and those in neighboring rural counties.

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — On Tuesday, Bastrop County announced it hopes to vaccinate all residents against COVID-19 within 90 days, after being designated as a hub site for distribution.

Residents in Bastrop County and adjoining rural Texas counties may now pre-register for the vaccination at a site provided by Bastrop County Cares, County Judge Paul Pape’s office said. It is preferred you sign up online, but those without internet access can call 866-268-2289 and leave a message with a contact number.

The registration survey will ask some simple questions and contact information before placing you on a waitlist. Residents will be called to set up an appointment when vaccine arrives.

“It is our primary objective to get everyone in Bastrop County, and other rural Central Texas counties, registered for the vaccine as soon as possible and to get vaccines administered to all our citizens within 90 days,” Pape’s office said. “We believe this is the quickest way to stop the pandemic locally and to save lives and the suffering of those who contract the virus.”

Officials said more than 6,000 people have already pre-registered through the website.

Those who would like to volunteer for Bastrop County’s COVID-19 Information and Support Team to help with vaccine distribution are asked to visit the Bastrop County Cares website.

Bastrop County’s vaccine hub will be located at A+ Lifestyle Medical Group at 815 Texas 71 W., Suite 1150.

The hub has been given 1,000 doses of the vaccine to be distributed this week. Dr. Desmar Walkes, Bastrop County Local Health Authority, has requested 10,000 doses to be made available as soon as possible.

Currently, those in Phase 1A and 1B are eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Texas, including first responders, hospital staff and health care workers, people age 65 and older and anyone over 16 with a chronic medical condition.