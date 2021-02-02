COVID-19 vaccine: Travis County call center to assist elderly patients

Call center staff will assist older residents to get an appointment for receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

Once approved by the Travis County Commissioners Court on Tuesday, the call center will be established to assist with outbound calls for individuals registered with APH.

APH is currently providing vaccine appointments to individuals eligible through Phase 1A and 1B, including health care workers, first responders, those over 65 years of age and those over 16 years of age with a health condition that puts them at high risk for severe illness.

The call center will be contacting registered residents 80 years of age and older as well as others who registered for appointments and have had challenges or questions.

Staff will assist those residents in getting an appointment for receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

APH said staff members were trained at the call center on Monday and there will be additional training this week.

The call center service will be provided each week through March 2021, APH said.

Since APH was designated as a vaccine “hub” location for Travis County, it has received 12,000 doses per week from the State. That number is expected to increase as more vaccine supply becomes available in the coming weeks and months.

APH leaders have said the county does not have enough vaccine supply currently to keep up with the high demand.