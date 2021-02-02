How Austin Public Health determines eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine

Different determinants for APH's vaccine eligibility include: age, medical conditions and living "in a community that is disproportionately impacted."

On Tuesday, Austin Public Health officials showed City and Travis County leaders a flow chart that illustrates the department's process for determining eligibility for its COVID-19 vaccine allotment.

The first and most important determinant is age. If you are over the age of 65, you are the first to be eligible for the vaccine from APH. The next age requirement is being over the age of 50 with a medical condition and/or living "in a community disproportionately impacted by COVID-19." If you are 50 to 64 years old, but not in one of those impacted communities, APH will add you to its waitlist.

Next, the eligibility process turns to those who are 18 to 49 years old "without insurance or underinsured and live in a community disproportionately impacted by COVID-19."

Here is a look at the flow chart APH presented on Tuesday:

If you are not in any of the groups listed above, you'll be put on the APH waitlist.

APH received 12,000 doses from the State, as it has every distribution this far. APH said it is expecting its round of second doses soon and will contact those who the department vaccinated in round one when it is ready.