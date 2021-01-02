Williamson County opens call center for COVID-19 vaccine information

The call center number is 512-943-1600.

AUSTIN, Texas — Williamson County has set up a call center to help provide residents with information about the COVID-19 vaccine. The call center number is 512-943-1600.

According to the county, the call center will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Call center representatives will be able to assist residents with how to sign up on the Family Hospital Systems (FHS) vaccine waitlist by walking them through the process. Representatives will also be able to confirm if someone is on the waitlist, give information about the county's vaccine plan and share details about the county's Vaccine Registration Technical Assistance (VRTA) sites.

Representatives cannot issue COVID-19 vaccine appointment confirmations, check where someone is on the FHS waitlist or give any medical advice.

The first VRTA site is currently open at the Sun City Social Center ballroom, located at 2 Texas Drive in Georgetown. The county said that site is for people who received an email from FHS saying that they are next in line to receive a vaccine appointment but who need technical assistance filling out their registration paperwork.

County Judge Bill Gravell said Saturday that the county is hoping to set up additional VRTA sites in Cedar Park and Taylor this week.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, Williamson County is expected to get 8,700 doses of COVID-19 vaccine this week. Here's how those doses will be allocated:

Family Emergency Rooms – 8,000 Moderna doses

WCCHD Georgetown – 500 Moderna doses

Seton Circle of Care Senior Health – 100 Moderna doses

Lone Star Circle Care - Taylor Health Center – 100 Moderna doses

For more information on Williamson County's COVID-19 response, visit the county's COVID-19 page.