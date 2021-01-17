Hays County leaders working to create public portal to help with vaccine sign-up

With nearly 3,000 vaccines on the way, Hays County leaders are working to make the sign-up process more efficient for residents.

HAYS COUNTY, Texas — Hays County is preparing for 3,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to arrive this week.

This is the first time doses will be sent directly to Hays County Health Department.

As of Jan. 17, there's no public portal for vaccine sign-ups for the county, but County Commissioner Lon Shell is actively working to create one.

Hays County officials hope to roll out the sign-up system next week and start vaccinations as soon as possible.

"It has been very frustrating I know for many people all across the country, but specifically here San Marcos, which is very populated between San Antonio and Austin," said Shell. "I know there's been a lot of focus on the larger cities and I think some people feel like they're been kind of left out ... so the county is trying to find public way of rolling out a vaccine program."

Shell told KVUE once a portal is created, they will send out a public announcement, but added to keep an eye on the Hays County Health Department website.