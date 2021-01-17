Nearly 3,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine coming to Hays County next week

HAYS COUNTY, Texas — As part of the state's latest allocation of vaccines, nearly 3,000 doses will be sent to locations in Hays County next week.
For the past several weeks many Hays County residents have had to travel to Travis and Bexar county to get vaccinated due to a lack of resources for the area.
Representative Erin Zwiener told KVUE on Saturday she knows it's been a frustrating process for Hays residents but she doesn't want them to lose hope. She is asking residents have faith the process will get a little smoother as each week goes by.
We are working to learn more about the details of what distribution will look like next week for Hays residents.
