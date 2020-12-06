Austin Symphony reportedly cancels Fourth of July concert due to coronavirus concerns

According to the report, more than 100,000 people typically attend the event at Vic Mathaes Shores.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Symphony has canceled its Fourth of July concert and fireworks due to concerns regarding COVID-19, according to a report by the Austin American-Statesman.

According to the report, more than 100,000 people typically attend the event at Vic Mathias Shores. The event is one of the largest single arts events in Austin, the report said.

On June 9, Austin saw the greatest single-day increase of reported cases of COVID-19 since the outbreak began in March with 161 new cases. Additionally, the number of daily hospitalizations in the state is showing an upward trend.

On June 10, the U.S. reached 2 million reported cases of COVID-19.

