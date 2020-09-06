Granger Smith to headline 4th of July concert, fireworks show at Dell Diamond

Dell Diamond will be capped at 50% capacity for the Saturday, July 4, concert and fans will have the option of watching from either the outfield of the seating bowl.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — County music artist Granger Smith will headline a Fourth of July event at Dell Diamond next month, followed by a special Independence Day fireworks show, the Round Rock Express revealed on Tuesday.

Dell Diamond will be capped at 50% capacity for the Saturday, July 4, concert and fans will have the option of watching from either the outfield or the seating bowl.

The outfield will be divided into individual square pods measuring 6 feet by 6 feet to encourage social distancing, while the seating bowl will also be reconfigured to maintain social distancing between guests. Staff will be required to wear face coverings and gloves at all times and will have their temperature taken upon arrival each day.

Tickets for the event will go on sale on Friday, June 12, at 10 a.m. via RRExpress.com. Gates will open at 7 p.m., with Smith taking the stage at 8 p.m., followed by fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

“The Fourth of July is always such a special occasion for our organization,” Express President Chris Almendarez said. “Although we are disappointed that baseball likely won’t be part of our Independence Day festivities this year, we couldn’t be more excited to welcome Granger Smith to Dell Diamond.”

Express general manager Tim Jackson said he hopes the event will help bring a sense of normalcy back into the Central Texas community.

“We are eager to create a safe and fun environment for Express fans to come back out to the ballpark and enjoy the Fourth of July with great live music and one of our signature firework shows,” he said.

The 90-minute concert will feature songs from Smith’s alter-ego, Earl Dibbles Jr.