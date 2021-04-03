What to know: COTA gearing up for a second weekend of mass vaccinations

The event, which there is no signup for, will be held Friday through Sunday.

AUSTIN, Texas — This weekend, Travis, Hays, Caldwell and Bastrop counties plan to host another mass vaccination event at Circuit of the Americas (COTA).

The goal is to vaccinate 10,000 people with the Pfizer vaccine. People will be able to get vaccinated on Friday through Sunday.

Organizers hope that dividing up how many people are getting vaccinated will ease some of the congestion that was seen last weekend.

Because there was so much traffic, it took people anywhere from an hour-and-a-half to three hours to get vaccinated.

Last weekend, people in line said that, overall, it was a good experience. But they said this weekend's group will need to be patient if they come out to COTA for a vaccine.

For this event, there is no public signup. Counties are partnering with CommUnityCare and Ascension Seton. CommUnityCare will be reaching out to all of its patients who had already signed up for a vaccine that fall into the 1B category, as well as some teachers and health care staff.

Keep in mind that this event is only for the first dose. If you get a call and you already had the first dose, stick with where you got it and don't change your provider for the second dose.