COVID-19 mass vaccination site to open at COTA this weekend

Leaders say they hope to eventually give out 50,000 doses each week.

AUSTIN, Texas — A COVID-19 mass vaccination site is set to open in the Austin area.

Travis County commissioners voted unanimously on Tuesday to move forward with a drive-thru mass vaccination site at Circuit of the Americas. A 3,000-dose trial run will be held on Saturday, Feb. 27.

Travis, Caldwell, Hays and Bastrop counties are working to give out the vaccines at the COTA drive-thru distribution. Leaders say they hope to eventually give out 50,000 doses each week.

“The eventual goal is to get to where we’re giving out 6,000 to 10,000 a day,” said Travis County Judge Andy Brown.

Saturday's clinic is by appointment only and is open to people in category 1B, meaning either those 65 and older or those who are younger and have underlying health conditions.

A specific time and date for the Feb. 27 event has not been announced.